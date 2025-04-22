New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Greenway House at Cafe, Greenway House, Greenway; rated on April 8
• Rated 5: Seahorse Restaurant at 5 South Embankment, Dartmouth; rated on April 8
• Rated 5: otter nurseries at Otter Nurseries, Moles Lane, Kingskerswell, North Whilborough; rated on April 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 2: California Inn at The California Country Inn, Modbury; rated on March 28