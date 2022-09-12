Fond memories of our late great Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II

Before decimalisation, we were used to coins with the heads of several predecessor monarchs on them. It was always a special treat to be given an often badly worn penny with Queen Victoria’s head on it in change. Now once again we shall soon have two monarch’s heads circulating on our money – even though coinage is now so little used. Our stamps, bank notes and passports will also change, but anything issued in the name of Queen Elizabeth will remain valid, for such is the enduring quality of our monarchy. For a while we shall have to pay special attention to the National Anthem, and I fear many of us will only ever sing ‘God save our gracious King’ for the rest of our lives with two more princes next in succession.