Fond memories of our late great Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II
Subscribe newsletter
We have been, and shall be spending the rest of this week, remembering and mourning the loss of possibly the greatest monarch our country has ever known in its long history, and certainly the longest reign ever.
My first memory of watching television was the Coronation on 2nd June 1953, by which time Queen Elizabeth II had already been queen for over a year. The event was forever unforgettably etched in my memory: the huge golden coach, the elegant outriders, the trumpeters and their fanfares, and the incredibly heavy crown which the Queen so obviously found so burdensome to wear once she was crowned.
She has been the nation’s rock through most, if not all, of our lives. Her dignity, grace and devotion to service of all the peoples she reigned over both here in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth and Overseas Territories, and as head the Church of England, have been an example to all of us, especially those of us in any kind of public service.
Devon played an important part in our late gracious Majesty’s life. It was after all at The Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, that she first met her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Her special fondness for our county remained with her. She was always passionate about our military forces and so looked with pride on the serving personnel based here. She was, for instance, patron of the Royal Marines Association, which represents Royal Marines who have retired. She came to the Cadet 150 at Wyvern Barracks in Exeter in 2010.
In 1949, then still Princess Elizabeth, she opened the post-war development in Exeter, to which she lent her name when it was called Princess Hay. As Queen she made regular visits throughout her reign to Exeter, Plymouth and Torbay, and also visited on the Jubilee Tours: Silver, Golden and Diamond. Many of you will have treasured memories of seeing her or even speaking to her on one or more of these occasions.
Before decimalisation, we were used to coins with the heads of several predecessor monarchs on them. It was always a special treat to be given an often badly worn penny with Queen Victoria’s head on it in change. Now once again we shall soon have two monarch’s heads circulating on our money – even though coinage is now so little used. Our stamps, bank notes and passports will also change, but anything issued in the name of Queen Elizabeth will remain valid, for such is the enduring quality of our monarchy. For a while we shall have to pay special attention to the National Anthem, and I fear many of us will only ever sing ‘God save our gracious King’ for the rest of our lives with two more princes next in succession.
So now we shall have no more new memories of our dear Queen Elizabeth, but rather hope that our new King Charles will not be long coming to visit us here in Devon. May our late and gracious Queen rest in peace.
God save the King!
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |