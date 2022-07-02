Flower farm blooms at Devon County Show

A PICK-YOUR-OWN flower farm from Combeinteignhead was doing a roaring trade in bunches of bucolic blooms at the Devon County Show.

The stand for Amelia’s Flowers was a glorious display of in-season floral abundance.

Lyn Shaw on the stand was kept busy wrapping bunches of flowers in brown paper for her many customers.

She explained that all the flowers were locally grown, either on the farm itself or nearby.

‘It is pick your own’ she said. ‘You can come up to the farm and fill a bucket for £15. It is all grown locally and it is all organic and in season.’

She said today, Saturday had been her busiest day at the show.