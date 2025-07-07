The first in a specially curated series is its jazz programme, which kicks off on July 12 with a locally written, produced and performed show: Dartmouth in the Jazz Age. Drawing on Dartmouth’s history in the 1920s and linking it to songs and tunes of the era, the show is based on members of the Dart Jazz Band, who played in the South Hams during the 1920s and some of whose families still live in the town. Their lives, working as shipbuilders or barber shop assistants, are contrasted with the imagery of the Roaring ’20s and the parties held in large houses like Greenway around the Dart.