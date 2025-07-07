The Flavel Centre in Dartmouth is aiming to establish itself as the go-to venue for live entertainment in the area, with a varied programme designed to appeal to a wide range of audiences. The team is keen to welcome volunteers from all professions and backgrounds to help make the Flavel a thriving hub for entertainment. They are also looking for people who would like to curate their own shows and events, something the trustees are eager to encourage as part of their plans to build an exciting and diverse programme for the community.
The first in a specially curated series is its jazz programme, which kicks off on July 12 with a locally written, produced and performed show: Dartmouth in the Jazz Age. Drawing on Dartmouth’s history in the 1920s and linking it to songs and tunes of the era, the show is based on members of the Dart Jazz Band, who played in the South Hams during the 1920s and some of whose families still live in the town. Their lives, working as shipbuilders or barber shop assistants, are contrasted with the imagery of the Roaring ’20s and the parties held in large houses like Greenway around the Dart.
Jonathan Turner, trustee, said: "We are then delighted to welcome the Dave Hankin Big Band, the South West’s leading jazz orchestra, well known to Flavel customers for energising and skilful performances. Featuring high-quality musicianship, and performing a diverse repertoire from Glenn Miller to Maynard Ferguson — all of Dave's very own arrangements — including themed concerts celebrating the Magic of the Movies, Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé. The Dave Hankin Big Band is a feast for music lovers."
Next up, on August 1, is Adam Dyer and his quartet, playing a selection of original compositions and reinterpretations of classic tunes from their debut album. Adam’s family have lived in Kingswear for many years, and Adam spent his teenage years here before going on to university and the Guildhall School of Music. His quartet — with Eric Ford (drums), Jakub Cywinski (bass) and Duncan Eagles (saxophone) — recorded the album River Spirit, which has received critical acclaim and radio play on BBC Radio 3. The gig will be recorded, so come along and be part of their next release.
The series finishes with a major highlight on the UK jazz scene: Gabriel Latchin’s trio on Friday, August 15. They will deliver an evening of tunes from the Gershwin songbook, combining well-known classics like Summertime and I Got Rhythm with lesser-known pieces, all taken from their latest album The Man I Love (the trio’s fifth record). Gabriel Latchin has made a name for himself as one of the UK’s finest musicians, praised internationally by critics and world-renowned artists alike. Known for his effortlessly swinging feel and compelling performances, Latchin was recently praised by The Guardian as "the best straight-ahead jazz pianist to appear in the past few years."
With thousands of albums sold and more than 40 million streams, Latchin’s international presence is growing fast. Recently awarded four stars in both The Times and The Guardian, the trio has also been featured in DownBeat (USA) and Jazz Japan. "Elegant, tasteful and swinging!" — Renée Fleming. "For my money, London-born Gabriel Latchin is the best straight-ahead jazz pianist to appear in the past few years." — The Guardian.
