A MAN has been banned from keeping a dog for five years after he was found have kept Boo the cocker spaniel tethered in inclement weather with inadequate shelter, in an area contaminated by faeces.
Edward Penfold, aged 44, of Preston Gardens, Westlake, Ivybridge, admitted he failed to ensure the needs of the dog were met in that in that he failed to provide adequate nutrition for the animal's needs, to provide a suitable dry lying area, tethered the dog in inclement weather with inadequate shelter, in an area contaminated by faeces and failed to provide veterinary treatment as required.
In addition to the ban Penfold must pay £150 in costs and £114 to fund victim services. A community order was made under which he must take part in up to 15 activity days and complete 60 hours of unpaid work.
The court gave the reason for the ban on keeping a dog: ‘He failed to ensure the welfare of dog Boo.’