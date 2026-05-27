The First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins RM, has visited HMNB Devonport to meet the team driving critical submarine maintenance and major infrastructure upgrades.
General Jenkins toured the ongoing construction work at 10 Dock, speaking with personnel from Navy Command, Babcock, and the Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) who form the 'One Devonport' team who ensure the facility can support submarines at sea remains - a top priority for the Royal Navy.
During the visit, the First Sea Lord also reviewed Devonport’s rapidly expanding autonomous vessel capabilities, meeting with personnel from 47 Commando and the Meteorology & Oceanography Information Warfare Group (MIWG) to get hands-on with cutting-edge kit deployed globally.
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