Firemen from Buckfastleigh and Totnes were called out on Saturday (January 13) after a car burst into flames on the A38 at Pear tree.
According to a statement by Buckfastleigh Fire Station on its Facebook page, firemen found the car - a Mercedes A Class - well alight. Fortunately, both occupants were safe and clear of the vehicle.
Photos showed crews putting out the fire in the dark. They deployed two breathing apparatus wearers with a hose-reel jet, rapidly placing traffic cones out as there was still traffic on the road.
They were then joined by colleagues from Totnes Fire Station, who provided them with water and proceeded to refill from the nearest available fire hydrant.