Firefighters tackle blaze after home hit by lightning

Tuesday 19th July 2022 12:43 pm
Fire engine
(D & C F & R )

Firefighters are currently fighting a blaze at a home which has been struck by lightning.

Crews were called to the property in Tappers Lane, Yealmpton at shortly after 11.15am.

The 999 call came in after smoke was spotted under the tiles.

Three fire appliances and an aerial appliance are currently tackling the blaze.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said part of the roof is on fire due to being hit by lightning.

The incident is ongoing and people are urged to avoid the area.

