Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Open day will be held at their headquarters near Exeter on Sunday September 1.
Chief Fire Officer, Gavin Ellis will be opening the event at 10am and teams will be holding demonstrations and talks throughout the day including a chance to see the search and rescue dogs in action for a live scent demonstration.
There will be lots of emergency services vehicles to have a look at and plenty to do with lots of fun games including a coconut shy, adults and children's tombola, skittles, bouncy castle, splat the rat, face painting, tin can alley, raffle, BBQ, refreshments and live music from the Shanty Men, Street Heat and the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue band.
The event, which runs from 10am until 4pm at The Knowne, Clyst St George, is a fundraiser for Hospiscare and the Fire Fighters Charity.