All residents and staff had to be evacuated from Burgh Island Hotel yesterday when a fire broke out
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue issued this statement:
‘We responded to calls of a fire in the dry store of a kitchen at Burgh Island Hotel, yesterday at 1.13pm
All residents and staff were evacuated from the hotel while we put it out using two dry powder extinguishers and a positive pressure ventilator.
We left the hotel at 5.37pm.
No one was harmed, and the cause is currently unknown.”
Burgh Island Hotel released this statement:
‘We experienced a small fire at the Hotel yesterday lunch time, which was attended by emergency fire services but had already been extinguished promptly by staff using six fire extinguishers.
Guests were able to dine at the Pilchard Inn while the fire brigade inspected the scene and were subsequently able to return to their rooms and stay overnight, as these were unaffected by the incident.
No one was harmed.
The Hotel will be closed for the weekend whilst we redecorate the food store and get rid of the residual smoke smell.’
Burgh Island hotel is an iconic Art Deco andmark and retreat, positioned on a beautiful and secluded tidal island.
This sea hotel was once described as a shining white ocean liner surrounded by golden beaches and silver seas.