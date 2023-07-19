AN Ivybridge man was fined £400 for failing to provide information to the police.
Shane Melvin Burt, aged 45, of Holly Berry Road, Lee Mill Bridge, changed his plea to guilty of failing to tell police who was the driver of a Ford Focus who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
He was fined £400 and must pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and £40 to fund victim services.
No separate penalty was imposed on two similar charges as South and West Devon Magistrates' Court said it accepted his special reasons and so they did not endorse his licence.