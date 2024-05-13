If you’re struggling with day to day living costs such as food, energy costs or essential household items, help is at hand from South Hams District Council’s Household Support Fund.
New funds totalling £162,926 are now available for those most in need. With limited finances available, they will prioritise residents with the lowest incomes first.
The scheme offers one-off financial payments, or other support, within a six-month period.
This support could be buying food, paying bills or help to buy household goods.
They recognise they can’t predict every challenge that residents may face, so will be accepting applications for other essential types of support which can’t be budgeted for that deliver the aims of this scheme.
These items will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Applications can be made online until September 30 at: www.southhams.gov.uk/hsf