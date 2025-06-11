NHS Devon is pleased to announce upcoming changes to several services supporting the emotional health and wellbeing of children and young people across the One Devon system.
As part of the organisation’s commitment to the national ambition of ensuring Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs) are available in all education settings by 2029/30, NHS Devon will be commissioning two additional MHSTs to begin training this year.
This expansion will bring the total number of MHSTs in Devon to 16, enabling support for approximately 105,000 children and young people once the teams are fully operational.
To learn more about the Mental Health Support Teams, you can visit:
Devon and Torbay: Children and Families Health Devon
Plymouth: Livewell Southwest
In addition, throughout 2024/25, NHS Devon led a collaborative procurement process involving expert stakeholders from across One Devon.
This service will support young people aged 11-18 to access timely advice, guidance, and therapeutic support, whether online or within their communities.
It will include a youth work-based offer, digital advice and therapy, and face-to-face therapeutic interventions.
This new service will replace the existing provision from Young Devon and Kooth. NHS Devon is currently working closely with the Young Devon Partnership to mobilise the new service, which will become operational in July 2025.
The new model is designed to work flexibly across communities, ensuring young people receive support in the settings most appropriate to them.
While family-based approaches remain an important aspect of mental health services, there are currently no specific alternative family therapy services commissioned through NHS Devon.
Young people can still access a wide range of support options:
Visit provider websites for self-help resources, digital guidance, and service information
Speak to a Children’s Wellbeing Practitioner or MHST member within their school
Contact their GP for further support
In a mental health crisis, call NHS 111 to speak with a mental health professional.
