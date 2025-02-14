Ermington Environmental are staging a social evening with bring and share supper.
It is being followed by the film Six Inches of Soil.
The film tell the story of remarkable farmers, communities, small businesses, chefs and entrepreneurs who are leading the way in transforming how our food is produced and consumed.
It follows three new farmers; Anna Jackson, an 11th generation Lincolnshire arable and sheep farmer, Adrienne Gordon, a small-scale Cambridgeshire vegetable farmer and Ben Thomas, who rears pasture-fedf beef cattle in Cornwall.
It is directed by Colin Ramsey and produced by Claire Mackenzie.
People are being asked to bring a plate of food to share and a £5 donation would be appreciated.
The event starts at 6.30pm with the film screening at 7pm.