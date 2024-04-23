Barney Greenhill entertained the visitors with a short talk on his career in the mushroom industry. Interpretations of ‘Fungi’ in all its forms - from hand carved mushrooms to embroidered mycelium were on display, - alongside competitions to choose a favourite mushroom photograph by Kingsbridge Camera Club, and a selection of limericks about the church’s unwelcome guests, creeping relentlessly along the old beams high above the altar.