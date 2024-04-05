Parishioners and supporters of Dodbrooke Church are starting to raise funds after extensive dry rot was found in the building.
Serpula lacrymans first appeared in the roof timbers and sanctuary walls of the ancient parish building last autumn.
The ‘fruiting body” has been removed but as a precaution the Sanctuary and Lady Chancel have been cordoned off and a deep clean is taking place.
Funding Coordinator Chris Stephens explains: “This may be the most important restoration work in Dodbrooke Church since Victorian times.
“We are anxious to provide as much information as possible to the local community through our displays and fundraising events.
“The church building and the wonderful green space around it are there for everyone not just the worshipping congregation.”
The Priest-in-Charge the Rev Jax Tilbury says: “We all need to breathe freely and believe freely, helping to restore St Thomas’s air quality and fight the fungus now!”
A special Gift Day has been organised for Friday April 19 between 2pm and 4pm and again between 6pm and 8pm with art & craft interpretations of funghi, photography, a picture quiz, and a display of the problems facing the church. There will also be complimentary refreshments with a cream tea in the first half and cheese and wine in the second.
The work to Fight the Fungus will cost at least £60,000 and is likely to be much more than that figure.