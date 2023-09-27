Rowcroft Hospice, a South Devon charity that provides care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses, is running a Santa’s Grotto at Marldon Christmas Tree Farm to raise funds for their important work.
The grotto will be open on Friday afternoons, Saturdays and Sundays between December 1 and 17, and all day every day between December 18 and 23.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Following on from the sell-out success of last year’s Santa’s Grotto at Marldon Christmas Tree Farm, children and parents are once again invited to meet Santa, his elves and a real reindeer in a magical experience this December.
Santa will welcome visitors for a fairy-tale adventure in the enchanted snow-covered grotto in Totnes Road, Marldon, with all proceeds going to support Rowcroft Hospice.”
Alison Upton, Rowcroft’s Philanthropy Manager, said: “Our community’s support at this time is essential because we’re hoping to expand our services so that we can care for more people who need us across South Devon. Funds raised through Santa’s Grotto will help us to do this.
“Every single ticket purchased really makes such a difference. For example, the proceeds from your ticket can pay for a delicious Christmas lunch with all the trimmings for three patients in Rowcroft’s Inpatient Unit.
Or if you purchase two tickets, this will go such a long way to providing an hour of care for a patient at home in their last two weeks of life.
“We’d like to say a massive thank you to Marldon Christmas Tree Farm for their generosity in enabling us to run the Grotto.
"Their kindness means that we’ll be able to raise crucial funds to care for patients and families across the region.”
Hannah Palmer from Newton Abbot (picture) visited the grotto with her three young children last December, and they are planning to visit again this year.
She said: “The Marldon grotto was such a wonderful and memorable experience for all our children aged one to ten! The grotto was decorated beautifully, the elves were friendly and kept the children entertained whilst queuing, along with the lovely reindeer! Santa took the time to talk to each of our children and there was plenty of time for photo opportunities. Rowcroft is a cause close to our hearts so it was lovely to know that our visit would make a small difference especially at Christmas.”
Rowcroft Hospice supports more than 2000 patients with life-limiting illnesses across South Devon each year.
The hospice currently cares for one in three people with a life-limiting illness in South Devon, but hopes to expand its services.
All proceeds raised by the grotto will go towards the hospice and ensuring they can care for more people in the local community.
Each child will have the chance to chat to Santa and will receive a gift.
Tickets are £16 and are available at: rowcrofthospice.org.uk/santasgrotto or by calling 01803 210821.