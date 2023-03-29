After slashing the ticket price by a whopping 33 per cent, Totnes’ popular Sea Change festival is fast approaching a record-breaking sell-out.
Organisers cut the price to help fans struggling with the cost of living crisis, and the tickets are being snapped up faster and earlier than ever.
A total of 85 per cent of tickets have already been sold for the much-loved cultural event, which is taking place across the spring bank holiday weekend from Friday to Sunday May 26 to 28.
Conceived and run by Totnes’ Drift Record Shop, Sea Change features music, conversation and films plus an all-new lazy Sunday focusing on local food and drink.
This year the event has also teamed up with the Cornish-based Verdant Brewery to create a special festival beer.
Adam Robertson of Penryn-based brewery said, “After visiting Sea Change Festival in 2022 we came away with a new opinion of what a festival could be.
“Hosted in and around the wonderful Totnes, not only will you experience great music but the cultural aspect of the festival is a fantastic addition.
“We’re proud to be able to be a part of this truly unique event.”
On the festival Friday, Totnes’s newest community venue, The Albatross, will become a hotbed of prehistory, ley lines, magnificent edifices, rocky new perspectives and stomping as it turns into an outpost of Stone Club.
Stone Club runs a regular sell out night at The Social, each one with talks, readings, performance, DJs, films and more.
Special Sea Change Stone Club guests will include The Pillars of Wonder, a collaboration between Lewes based musician Richard Norris, Matthew Shaw from the Stone Club and the artist Jamie Reid; The Folk Archive, an archive of folk traditions, costumes, art and beyond run by Lally McBeth; and mysterious sounds from the even more mysterious Local Psycho. Festival goers are warned to expect the unexpected.
The festival’s partners in crime, Rough Trade Books, will present a full schedule on Saturday at The Albatross, including award-winning illustrator Rose Blake talking about her pamphlet ‘Egg and Spoon,’ which details the relationship she has with her father Peter Blake.
Artist and musician Richard Phoenix will be in conversation with poet Will Burns about his acclaimed new book ‘Do Your Own Thing,’ a shape-shifting examination of creativity and arts-access for young people with learning disabilities; poet Salena Godden will read from her new and expanded book ‘Pessimism is for Lightweights’.
Other weekend appearances at The Albatross include artist Jeremy Deller in conversation with Heavenly’s Robin Turner about his ‘Art Is Magic’ book, and writer and broadcaster Emma Warren will discuss her forthcoming book about the social history of the dancefloor ‘Dance Your Way Home: A Journey Through the Dancefloor’.
For more information and tickets visit www.seachangepresents.co.uk or pop into Drift Records.