A sharp rise in corrosive substance attacks across Devon and Cornwall has raised concerns about victim safety and criminal accountability, new data shows.
Corrosive substance attacks are considered among the most serious forms of violent assault, often causing life-changing injuries, permanent disfigurement, and long-term psychological trauma.
Figures obtained from Devon and Cornwall Police, following a series of Freedom of Information requests by Legal Expert, reveal that 91 offences involving acid or other corrosive substances against a person were recorded between January 2023 and December 2025.
The number of incidents increased significantly over the three-year period, rising from 18 in 2023 to 34 in 2024, before reaching 39 in 2025.
This year-on-year increase suggests the issue is not isolated, but part of a growing pattern that may place further pressure on policing and support services across the region.
As well as the growing number of attacks, the data highlights ongoing challenges in identifying suspects and securing justice for victims.
In 30 cases, no suspect was identified, while a further 26 cases involved identified suspects but were hindered by evidential difficulties.
Five cases resulted in charges being brought, while a small number were resolved through cautions or community resolutions.
Many investigations were also affected by victim-related factors, with 15 cases marked as “victim no support”, and five cases in which victims declined to proceed due to evidential difficulties.
These figures indicate that a significant majority of cases did not result in a clear judicial outcome, raising questions about how effectively perpetrators are being held to account.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community. Although incidents involving corrosive substances are rare in our area, we take each report seriously and investigate thoroughly. Each case is unique, which is reflected in the case outcome.”
Legal experts warn that the figures point to a wider issue in the justice process. Ellie Lamey, a specialist at the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA), described the findings as “deeply concerning,” particularly in cases where perpetrators are not identified.
“These figures highlight a deeply concerning lack of accountability for what is a barbaric and life-altering crime,” she said. “When perpetrators of such horrific attacks go unidentified, victims are robbed of the justice and closure they so rightfully deserve.”
The scale of the issue in the South West is further highlighted when compared to other regions.
Data collected from Kent Police, a force that serves approximately 500,000 more people than Devon and Cornwall Police, recorded five fewer attacks compared to the south west force.
Wiltshire Police serves a population half the size of Devon and Cornwall's, yet recorded only 11 attacks during the same timeframe.
The data underscores the complex nature of investigating corrosive attacks, where evidence can be difficult to secure, and victim cooperation may vary.
While police stress that such incidents remain relatively uncommon, the upward trend and high number of unresolved cases are likely to intensify scrutiny of how these serious offences are handled.
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