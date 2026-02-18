Consultant Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust Manuela Cresswell, been chosen to have her portrait displayed at the Hunterian Museum, inside the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) in London, as part of the ‘Insight: Portraits of Women in Surgery’ exhibition which shines a light on women working in surgery across the UK.
Attending the exhibition, Manuela reflected on why it was important for her to be a part of this: “I feel humbled and privileged to be part of this wonderful initiative.
“Female surgeons are still a minority, and we need to challenge societal bias and make them more visible to the world,” she said.
As the first ever female ENT consultant at Derriford, this project is close to Manuela’s heart: “Women only make up an estimate of 17 per cent of surgeons worldwide, there is still work to be done in showing people that women can be a multitude of things, including mothers, wives and surgeons”.
“My parents, both doctors, were first at the scene, and watching their calm triage, teamwork, and difficult decision-making left a lasting impression on me.”
Additionally, Manuela was asked what advice she would give to future surgeons, she said: "You are never the finished product.
“Early in training it is easy to compare oneself to senior consultants and feel like an impostor, forgetting that their expertise has been shaped over decades.
“The focus should be on personal growth: working consistently, learning from excellent trainers, and practising self-kindness.
“Progress is built slowly through persistence and reflection.
“Learn to quiet down the inner voice that says ‘you are not good enough’”.
Manuela was photographed by Paige Nolan, UHP Communications Officer who is proud to have contributed to such an important project.
The exhibition is free to enter and is due to run to Saturday April 18.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.