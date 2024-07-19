Every Tuesday in August Kingsbridge Skatepark will be running a female/non-binary only session from 6.30pm until 8pm.

The short-term goal is to create a safe space to improve confidence and skills whilst forging new skater friendships.

They hope in the long term it’s not needed as a support network is built up.

They have studied the Public Sector Equality Duty – a legal obligation that requires councils to consider proactively the need to advance equality of opportunity.

We have also consulted SHDC and applied for the necessary licence to allow such a session to take place.

For this to work they need male skaters to support female and non-binary skaters by vacating the park at these times without spectating.

The skatepark opened back in March after around £40,000 had been raised by a crowdfunder and there had been a donation of £100,000 from Sport England.