In Stoke Fleming, the Green Dragon pub will be live streaming the Coronation from 10am and serving a hog roast (with a vegetarian option) between 1pm and 3pm.
As well as the bar, tea, coffee and cake will be available all day and in the evening the pub is staging live music by Ben Carr.
A right royal weekend of fine feasting, cake making fun and live music is being held at Stokeley Farm Shop over the bank holiday Coronation weekend.
On Saturday the venue is holding a ram roast from 12noon, a barbecue and live music in the evening. On Sunday will be a right royal bake-off competition, all day breakfast and a special Coronation lunch.