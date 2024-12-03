A convoy of tractors from farms in Bigbury emerged from thick fog down Folly Hill on Saturday morning whilst most people were still indoors.
Farmers spend very little time off their farms but that day they were heading for the beach. They seemed determined.
They waited whilst local farmer, John Tucker, wrote their message to the Government in the sand with his tractor – Listen to us!
They were to lead a procession across the causeway to Burgh Island to put the record straight about the integrity of small family farms.
Chair of Bigbury Net Zero, Louise Wainwright, said “Family farms are the backbone of our rural communities and do much more than contribute to our food security.
“They have farmed the same land that their ancestors have done for generations and have always been there for us in difficult times.
“They dug us out when the Beast of the East brought ‘business as usual’ to a standstill, when flood waters rise or bushfires rage – they are there to help their local communities. “Their family names are on many gravestones in our local churchyards.
“They are a respected and crucial part of rural life.
“They pay their taxes and play a huge part in our communities.
“We do not want the inability of small family farms to carry the heavy burden of inheritance tax – to mean that they will have to sell land and destroy the heritage of family farms in South Hams”.
The procession was led across the sands by the next generation of farmers carrying the Union Jack.
Modbury Town Crier, David Scott, called the assembled to attention from the terrace of the Pilchard Inn with “Oyez oyez, oyez…
“This year in July, this country elected a new Government and in a recent budget brought in some new legislation, which is affecting many of our wonderful local farmers.
We are here today to firstly show our support for these farmers and to further make a point that the new Government does need to listen to their and our views, in order that they can continue to produce food so that all can be fed”
Cathy Case, a Bigbury farmer and Vice Chair of the Devon National Farmers Union gave a passionate plea on behalf of family farms in Devon.
“Thank you for coming. Thank you for caring. Thank you for wanting a family farming future in the UK.
“Two weeks ago farmers from across the country descended on London to see their MPs and make sure the Government knew in no uncertain terms that farmers felt betrayed by the changes outlined in the budget.
“Forty years of a farming policy completely undone”.
“Farmers have had no time to prepare.
“Farmers who own their farms are trying to work out how they could pay the tax bill or gamble passing on farmland to the next generation or be left high and dry with a big tax bill.
Our message today is to the government – Listen to us! Listen to your farmers, your rural constituents and your country.”