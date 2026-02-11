Transition Together's Youth Circle have got together with with Transition Town Totnes and Circlewise to bring their short film, ‘In the Making’, to Totnes.
It will be an evening of intergenerational connection, community building and youth power and will take place at the Totnes Civic Hall on Thursday, March 12 from 6pm to 9pm.
The film follows young people across the UK who are navigating their own unique paths and driving social change.
The short film will be a springboard for the community to come together and answer crucial questions such as ‘what might be possible if we supported young people more?’
‘How can we practice intergenerational collaboration in a way that empowers us all? ‘
‘How do we stoke the fire of our youth, nurture passion into action, and create leaderful communities?’
As well as watching the film, they will connect by sharing food, embodied practice inspired by Joanna Macy's The Work that Reconnects, 1-1 sharing – and more.
In February 2026, eight young strangers - met up at the Transition Town National Assembly in Wilmslow, Manchester.
The Transition Towns movement knew they needed more young people involved, so they were offered support to attend.
The group spoke about what it was like to be a young person today, the strengths and struggles of trying to make change and live by their hearts.
After the Assembly, they kept meeting up, knowing this was just the start and that there was so much more work to be done. Having felt the power of being heard and seen at the Assembly, they decided to go out and start collecting, amplifying and storytelling other young voices from across the UK. Story by story, our film was built: ‘In the Making’.
They want to use the film to weave community and intergenerational power.
Two of the crew - Brad, living in Totnes, and George in Bristol - are co-creating the evening.
