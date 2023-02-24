FAMILY tributes have been paid to seven-year-old Alfie Tollett who died following a crash in Plymstock on Sunday.
Sadly, Alfie from Plymouth sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died later, police report.
The family of Alfie have paid tribute to him.
They said: 'This has to be one of the hardest things we have had to do as a family. On Sunday, our precious little Alfie was involved in ahorrible incident where sadly he lost his life.
‘This has left a massive hole in our whole family.
‘Our Alfie was not just our son and brother, but also a grandson, a cousin, a nephew and a friend to so many people.
‘He was our special cheeky, funny and precious little man.
‘Our hearts are completely broken. We are so numb and are struggling to understand why this has happened.
‘We would like to thank you for the kind words of support we have received.
‘To our Alfie moos, we miss you sweetheart and we will never ever forget you.
‘Fly high our baby. Thank you for the best seven years of our lives. All our love Mummy, Daddy, Jack and Teddy. X’
The family have asked for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with their loss.
Officers continue to make inquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, which happened at around 11.10am on Wembury Road, near the Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club.
A 55-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released on police bail toreturn on Saturday, May 20.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with inquiries, please contact police via the police website herehttps://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230040392.