THE devastated family of the 14-year-old Ukrainian girl who died at the weekend have paid tribute to beautiful Albina Yevko.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage girl in South Devon over the weekend.
Officers were called on the evening of Saturday, March 4, with reports of a 14-year-old girl missing from the Dawlish area.
Localised searches took place with support from the police helicopter and coastguard and an unconscious person was found on Dawlish Beach.
She was subsequently airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later sadly died.
Formal identification has taken place and the girl has been named as Albina Yevko, a Ukrainian national who was living in the Dawlish area.
Albina’s mother, Inna Yevko, paid the following tribute to her daughter: ‘Myself and my family are devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina.
‘Nothing can ever replace her in our hearts.
‘We ask that our privacy is respected at this incredibly painful time.’
Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: ‘Our investigation continues as we try to piece together Albina’s final hours.
‘Officers continue to undertake door-to-door enquiries as we try to identify any witnesses or CCTV footage that capture Albina’s movements.
‘While this death remains unexplained, we are not currently treating this death as suspicious.
‘We await the results of the forensic post mortem due to take place on Thursday, but in the meantime we ask that the family and loved ones of Albina are given space and privacy as they come to terms with their loss.
‘Our thoughts are very much with those who knew Albina at this tragic time, and the close-knit Dawlish community who will no doubt be in shock over this loss.’
Anyone with any information or who may have CCTV / doorbell footage that can assist officers with the investigation is asked to contact [email protected] quoting case reference 50230052081.