Events started with the farmers' market on Saturday, followed by the opening of David Rowlands Fun Fair, and closing out the day with performances from Acid Brass, followed by the Crowning Ceremony and musical performances in the early evening by local band Nurve and the South-Devon-based party band SoulFunktion. Sunday was another busy day full of events, with performances from the Salcombe Community Gospel Choir and Kingsbridge Silver Band. The day culminated in the annual Raft Race, which saw thousands of visitors and locals line the estuary to watch participants jostle for first place.