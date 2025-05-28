Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus has been crowned the winner in the inaugural Libraries Unlimited Book Awards.
The awards, organised by the charity that runs libraries across the county, launched last November with a shortlist of twenty of the most borrowed titles from Devon’s libraries. Library users then cast their votes, with polling stations in the libraries and an online voting system.
Bonnie Garmus’ Lessons in Chemistry took the top spot. The novel - which deals with chemistry, cookery and feminism in the 1950s, well and truly passed the litmus test with Devon’s readers.
On receiving the award Bonnie said: “I'm very honoured to receive the inaugural Libraries Unlimited Book Award. A huge thanks to readers for checking out Lessons in Chemistry in such great numbers and for their votes. I'm astonished and grateful. And an even bigger thanks to all the fearless librarians who work hard to keep books on the shelves and their doors open to everyone. Your work matters more than ever.”
The Book Awards are designed to encourage library use and celebrate the power of reading at a time when library closures are increasing across the country. By recognising the role libraries play in providing accessible information, activities, and community support, the awards aim to highlight and promote reading by spotlighting the most borrowed books of the past year and inviting the public to vote for their favourites.
Sophie Crofts, Reading Development Manager with Libraries Unlimited said: “Because the shortlist was coming from the most borrowed books across our libraries, it was an incredible list to start with. Not only did people cast their votes, but we also saw an increase in borrowing the top twenty titles, so they could make an informed decision.”
Other shortlisted titles included Richard Osman’s The Bullet that Missed. Death Comes to Dartmoor by Stephanie Austin and Marple: Twelve New Stories by Agatha Christie.
The Book Awards will be an annual event, with the next shortlist being announced in November 2025.