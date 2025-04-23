The National Trust has organised a dawn chorus with ecologist Dr Ken Neal to learn more about the birds that live on our coastline.
It’s being held at Wembury Point on Monday May 5 between 5.30am and 7.30am.
A spokesperson said: “Explore the rugged coastline of Wembury with an expert to help identify the coastal and farmland birds that sing their hearts out as the sun gently rises.”
You are asked to meet at Wembury Point car park, Spring Rd, Plymouth PL9 0BA.
Parking is limited at Wembury Point so you are encouraged to car share when possible.
The ground is uneven underfoot and steep in places and it is a no dogs walk.
For more details visit: https://tinyurl.com/2h785rtv