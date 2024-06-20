Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is holding a have-a-go day taster sessions across Devon and the South Hams.
The sessions will give community members a chance to experience what it's like to be an on-call firefighter.
Most sessions will take place in the morning and last approximately three hours. Participants should wear trainers and comfortable clothing.
The events will begin with an introduction and information about the role of an on-call firefighter. Participants will then don personal protective equipment and try a breathing apparatus guideline exercise. Additionally, attendees can tour a fire engine and speak with current on-call firefighters about their experiences.
The sessions will also include a fitness workshop, allowing participants to handle some of the equipment and understand the strength and fitness requirements of the role.
These events will be held on the following dates and locations:
August 3, 2024: Totnes and May 17, 2025: Ivybridge.