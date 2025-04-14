A SPELL of heavy and persistent rain has been forecast as the Met Office issue a weather warning.
The Exeter-based forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for rain.
The warning comes into force from 12pm tomorrow, Tuesday, April 15 and lasts until 12pm the following day.
Between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain is expected, with some areas seeing as much as 75 millimetres.
The Met Office has warned of the possibility of flooding to homes and businesses, as well as possible interruption to power supplies and other services.
Bus and train services are likely to be affected with journey times taking longer, the Met Office says.