THE team working to restore a historic Exeter hotel destroyed in a massive fire says it’s time to put a smile on the face of the city again.
The gap left on Cathedral Green by the blaze which gutted the Royal Clarence Hotel in October 2016 was described recently by a city councillor as “a toothless hole in Exeter’s smile”.
On Tuesday, April 1, work began on an ambitious two-year rebuild that will transform the bare bricks, charred timbers and spider’s web of scaffolding into what the owners say will be a new building that blends historic charm with modern features.
“It’s massively exciting,” said Max Sayers, a director of local developer NooKo, which acquired the site late last year. “It’s a real honour to be in here.”
NooKo will build 25 high-quality apartments, most with views across the green to the cathedral. There will also be some commercial units including “high-end” food and drink outlets.
It is the third company to own the shell of the Royal Clarence since the fire. Andrew Brownsword Hotels owned it at the time of the blaze, and more recently it has been owned by the Akkeron Group.
Max Sayers says this time, nothing will stop the rebuild.
“We’ll be on the ground, doing the work ourselves,” he said. “We’ve got a track record. We are here all day every day, and there’s no sub-contracting, so you don’t get the issues with people not turning up.”
Exeter City Council has approved the plans, which involves Akkeron keeping the ground floor commercial units on a long lease.
NooKo is also involved in redeveloping nearby Paternoster House in Fore Street – a former department store being turned into 29 modern apartments – and a similar development at Concord House in South Street.
“The Royal Clarence project is incredibly significant to us,” said Mr Sayers. “As locals from Exeter, we understand its historical importance and are committed to restoring it as a landmark the city can be proud of.”
Fellow director James Porter added: “We’re focused on keeping its original charm as much as possible, bringing the façade back to life so it looks much like it did before the fire.
“We want The Royal Clarence to be a proud centrepiece for Exeter and something future generations can enjoy.”
The company is working with local craftspeople on its projects, and partnering with local colleges.
And local people are being invited to be part of the project by providing memories, photos, stories, letters or mementos from their personal connections with the hotel.
“Whether it was a wedding, a first job, a special celebration or simply passing by each day on the way to work, we want to hear your stories,” said Mr Sayers.
“The time capsule is our way of embedding the treasured memories of our community into the heart of the building, so as we move forward into the next chapter of the building’s story they are not forgotten but remembered as an actual piece of the Royal Clarence.”
Guy Henderson