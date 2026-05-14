A child sex offender who groomed and arranged to meet a person he believed was a 14-year-old boy has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison.
Eddie Howard, 26, from Exeter, was snared by a paedophile hunter group earlier this year, who then called the police, who attended and arrested him.
Howard appeared at Exeter Crown Court for sentence on Wednesday, May 13, after previously pleading guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, causing a child aged 13-15 to watch a sexual act and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
The court heard how, between December 9 2025 and January 6 2026, Howard engaged in online communications with someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy using a friendship app and then WhatsApp.
However, Howard was actually speaking to members of a well-known paedophile hunter group.
Howard soon turned the conversation sexual and sent a string of inappropriate messages.
Howard also sent a video of a male – believed to be Howard himself – performing a sex act.
On January 7, members of the hunter group arranged to meet Howard. They attended Exeter Quay and located Howard nearby.
Police were then called, and officers attended and arrested Howard.
Howard has previous convictions for similar offending and was subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a suspended sentence at the time.
During the interview, Howard admitted breaching his Sex Offenders’ Register notification requirements, but offered no further comment.
Officer in the case, DC Saduni Loku Heeraluge, said: “Eddie Howard is a determined and prolific sex offender whose previous convictions have done little to curb his behaviour.
“He went to Exeter Quay believing he was going to meet a child, and although it wasn’t a real child in this case, it demonstrates that Howard remains a danger to young people.
“As soon as we were contacted by members of the group our officers attended and arrested Howard and we are pleased he has been brought to justice in such a swift manner.”
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