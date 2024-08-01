A new partnership between Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation with the Open University hopes to find compassionate people to join its nursing family.
From February 2025, anyone who has ever considered a career in nursing and has a GCSE C or Functional Skills Level 2 in English and maths will be able to study for a BSc (Hons) Nursing degree with the Open University while training closer to home.
Students will be guaranteed to complete all their clinical placements at Torbay and South Devon’s acute and community settings rather than having to travel to other NHS organisations across the South West. It’s the first time the OU has worked with an NHS trust in the South West to offer this type of programme, which gives people the unique opportunity to experience the full patient journey while studying for a degree where they live.
Interim Chief Nurse Nicola McMinn said: “Our nurses are the backbone of our NHS, and I am incredibly proud to work alongside such a diverse and compassionate team.
“I loved being a nurse and a midwife – I could not imagine doing anything else – and although my role does not involve a lot of direct patient care anymore, knowing my work positively impacts the lives of patients, families and staff every day is incredibly rewarding. Growing our nursing and midwifery workforce is incredibly important to me and we are delighted to now offer a Registered Nurse degree programme in partnership with the Open University for students to complete a three-year programme with the OU and to undertake all of their clinical placements with us.”
Applications are open until August 19, with interviews taking place in September. Email the team at [email protected] or call 01803 656677 for details. For more details on how to apply Visit Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust website.