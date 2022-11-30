Emma Linford has escorted young people from marginalised communities on transformative wild-camp journeys on Dartmoor for 20 years. “Many speak of being given ‘a new chance at life, and a feeling of belonging’ they’ve never experienced before. In the UK, I can only offer these experiences legally in Scotland, and on Dartmoor. To take this right away, especially in such a magical environment as Dartmoor, would be a tragedy.”