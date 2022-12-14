This week’s simple swap could save you up to ‘£540 and 156 kg Co2(e) a year’ and this saving is just as applicable to you whether you live in a house or flat. Just by avoiding using a tumble dryer you could save up to ‘£540 a year’ stated the journalist Kate Kulniece. This would also extend the life of your clothes as consistent use of tumble dryers literally wears your clothes away. The lint you find in your dryer is evidence of this. Each laundry load imparts microscopic damage on the fabric and lint is produced from the resulting micro-tears in the fabric’s fibers. Over time, these tears will cause clothes to fall apart.Furthermore, tumble dryers generate microfiber pollution a new study suggests. Microfibers, which are the tiny textile strands that can pose a threat to environmental and human health, get trapped on dryer lint filters, stated the Anthropocene Magazine.