The Tooke family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who took part in Seb Tooke’s Celebration of Life, held at Salcombe Parish Church on 23 January 2026. The family were joined by more than five hundred members of the local community, along with many others from around the world via live stream, to pay their respects to Seb Tooke – a dearly loved son and brother and a true son of Salcombe.
Seb’s father, Stephen, delivered the eulogy alongside readings from Seb’s godmother, Jane Mason, and prayers led by Debbie Strachan Plummer. The service also included poems read by his brother Jack, ‘The Choice’ by Jane Pallister, and by his sister Harriet, ‘He is Gone’ by David Harkins. A moving tribute followed from Seb’s brother Marcus, who brought the celebration to a close with light-hearted stories of Seb’s adventures in the superyacht industry. The family then led the congregation to The King’s Arms in Salcombe for a memorable evening wake - with thanks to the Milton family for their warm hospitality.
The family would also like to thank Reverend Frances French, who beautifully presided over the service, and who writes:
“It was a profound honour to hold Seb’s funeral at Holy Trinity Church in Salcombe - a place woven into the fabric of his life. He was baptised there, grew up attending school services, nativities, plays, and the much-loved Christingle celebrations. I believe Seb was in the church as recently as Christmas Eve 2025, just days before his passing.
As a priest, presiding over his funeral was both deeply moving and deeply difficult. I was very fond of Seb, and I hold the Tooke family in great affection. Yet it was also a blessing - one of those moments in ministry when the weight of love and community becomes unmistakably present.
What unfolded that day was more than a service; it was a space for a whole town to grieve together, to honour Seb, and to support the family he loved. This is what the Church is for: to stand with one another in sorrow, gratitude, memory, and hope.
Heartfelt thanks must be given to everyone who helped create such a meaningful farewell: Debbie Strachan Plummer, Licenced Lay Minister (LLM), Tony Axtel (Verger), Gill Ball and Donna Mccheyne (Admin), Derek Harwood (Organist), The Larks, Karen Harris for the flowers, the bellringing team, and Daniel French (Tech Support). Their contributions, large and small, helped hold the community in care and compassion. We are also grateful to The Seaside Parish for their support in making Seb’s funeral possible.
Seb’s life touched so many. His presence, his story, and the love he shared continue to echo in the church he knew so well and in the hearts of all who mourn him.”
The Tooke family chose to raise funds for the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), with donations now reaching almost £12,000. A huge thank you goes to everyone who has contributed. The QR code can be found on the right. The charity says:
“We are ‘Campaign Against Living Miserably’ (CALM), and we are a suicide prevention charity. We have got loads of tools and resources to help people find the support they need, including a life-saving helpline for people who cannot see a way forward, have lost someone to suicide, or are worried about their friends or loved ones. £12.20 is enough to fund one potentially life-saving call”.
Seb’s eldest brother Jack has also launched an initiative in support of CALM, which he calls ‘SEBUARY’, and writes:
“This February myself and some friends from all over the world will be running for my brother Seb.
Seb was someone who brought warmth, humour, and light into the lives of the people who knew him. He was loved deeply, and he mattered more than words can say. Losing him has left a space that will never be filled, and our family is still learning how to carry that grief day by day.
Seb died by suicide. And while I cannot change what happened, I can try to do something with the love I have for him. That is why I am running 5 kilometres every single day in February - a month we are calling ‘SEBUARY’.
Some days will be hard, some will hurt and some will feel impossible. But none of it compares to the pain of losing him, or to the silent battles so many people are fighting every day.
I am raising money for CALM, a charity that works tirelessly to prevent suicide and support people who are struggling. CALM exists to remind people that they are not alone, that help is available and that their lives are worth fighting for.
If you can donate, share or even just take a moment to think of Seb, it would mean the world to me. This is for him- and for everyone who needs to hear that they matter, that they are loved, and that it is okay to ask for help. Thank you for being here.”
Jack and the many friends helping to make ‘SEBUARY’ a success can be followed online, with donations welcomed at:
The current total raised through ‘SEBUARY’ has now exceeded £4,000, for which Jack and his family are immensely grateful.
Additional thanks go to Salcombe, Kingsbridge, and Plymouth College and University rugby clubs, who paid tribute both on the field and online. Marcus, Seb’s brother, has also organised a team to enter the Salcombe Sevens tournament over the Easter holidays.
The team will be called the ‘Baby Rhinos’, named after Seb’s rugby nickname, ‘The Baby White Rhino’, given for his ability on the field of play.
Finally, the family wishes to share an important message from Marcus, as spoken in his eloquent tribute: “I will talk”, “We will listen.”
