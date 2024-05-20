The Share Shed, a 'library of all things', is looking to raise £30,000 through Crowdfunding to support it over the next year.
The campaign, which is running till June 2, aims to secure funding for its continued operation in seven towns across South Devon - Ashburton, Buckfastleigh, Dartington, Ivybridge, Kingsbridge, South Brent and Totnes.
Every donation made to the campaign is match-funded, doubling the support received.
Mirella Ferraz, Share Shed Project Manager, said: "We are deeply grateful for the response to our crowdfunding campaign.
The generosity of our supporters and the match-funding provided have propelled us past the 10 per cent mark. However, we still have a long way to go, and we need all the help we can get to achieve our target."
The Share Shed is asking everyone who shares their mission to contribute to the Crowdfunder in any way they can Mirella Ferraz, added: " Together, we can make a real difference in promoting sustainable living practices and building a more resilient community."
Since the Share Shed started in 2017, over 2,700 people in South Devon have borrowed over 5,000 items, saving them more than £390,000.
The £30,000 in funding will enable the Share Shed to:
Continue its weekly service, in rural Devon (UK), to Ashburton, Buckfastleigh, Dartington, Ivybridge, Kingsbridge, South Brent and Totnes; Expand its Skillshare programme; Pilot a Repair Café in two towns; Host a ShareFest; Support other groups to set up similar projects; Purchase new equipment; Strengthen publicity and community outreach; and Improve the website
To donate visit: https://tinyurl.com/bdfuc66u