Sophie, with a group of friends, has spent the last few summers swimming and walking different sections of the Dart, starting at Dartmeet. “We call these trips the Dart Scrambles as they involve swimming, but also a certain amount of slithering and crawling! The first one we did was from Dartmeet all the way down to New Bridge. Clad in wetsuits, boots, and gloves, with only some Marmite sandwiches for sustenance, we swam, slid and walked all the way. Needless to say it took hours, and our supposed drybag let in water resulting in soggy sandwiches! It was though, an exhilarating experience as the river is so wild and beautiful on the moor, with its cascades, channels and gorges.”