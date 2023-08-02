A man who died following a collision on the North Devon link road at Loxbeare has been named by police today, Wednesday.
Twenty-year-old Josh Terry Pitt, from the Bristol area (pictured), was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday, July 26,
In a tribute to him, his family said: “Josh was a young motor-cross rider who enjoyed every second life gave him with the greatest of enthusiasm.
“The oldest of four brothers, a boyfriend, father to a three-year-old boy and loving son to his mum and dad. His loss leaves the greatest hole in our family. We will deeply miss him."
The statement added that he had "the cheesiest of grins and a humour to match".
The family, who asked for privacy “so they can come to terms with their loss”, thanked the public for their condolences and sympathy.
Police are continuing their enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, which happened at around 1.30pm on the A361, near Tiverton.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage should contact police on their website or by calling 101, quoting log 441 of 26 July.