The Environment Agency has just released its ratings of water quality which is generally awarded excellent three stars with several awarded good three stars and three given the lowest poor one star rating.
The samples were taken between May 15 and 30.
In the excellent three start category are: Bovisand, Challaborough, both Bigbury-on Sea North and North, Bantham, Thurlestone North and South, Salcombe South Sands, Mill Bay, Slapton Sands Torcross, Slapton Sands Monument, Blackpool Sands, Dartmouth Castle Cove, Warfleet Creek Dart Estuary and Dittisham Dart Estuary.
The good two star category comprises of: Wembury, Mothecombe, Hope Cove and Salcombe North Sands.
In the poor one star category are: Coastguard’s Beach Erme Estuary, Stoke Gabriel and Steamer Quay in Totnes.
At these three locations swimming is not recommended.
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