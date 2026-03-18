Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
A confusing start may prompt you to rethink earlier promises, but avoid impulsive decisions. Give yourself time and patience, as the best career chances arrive later. Legal or property issues need careful research, even if it involves extra cost, to ensure you make informed, confident choices.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Creative energy flows, supported by joyful family moments, yet others’ demands soon drain you. Juggling too much at once wears you down, so pause when tired. Sensible time management brings balance, helping you protect your wellbeing while still making steady, meaningful progress across personal and social commitments.
Gemini (May22/June21)
An emotional wave links different areas of your life, creating smooth, unexpected integration. Staying present helps you guide others through changes with calm encouragement. Shared dreams and experiences strengthen the group effort, allowing goals to be reached through unity, mutual understanding and inspiring communication.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You’re ready to stop holding back and speak openly, even if honesty unsettles someone. You aren’t seeking drama—just clarity—and your diplomacy keeps conversations balanced. Plans formed at week’s end will bring lasting consequences, so choose carefully and trust your growing emotional confidence.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You’ll go above and beyond to reach ambitions, but must not compromise your values. Allow new contacts to see your authentic self rather than offering rehearsed answers. This sincerity draws people who genuinely share your interests, forming connections that support your long-term goals.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
A brief tension with someone close unsettles you, but the issue fades naturally without major effort. Later, focusing on practical tasks proves far more productive than drifting. Grounding your attention restores order and helps you feel steadier as your week gently realigns itself.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Advice helps when something goes wrong at home, yet your final decision must be your own. A nostalgic mood rises around the 30th, reminding you how far you’ve come. Reflect, but don’t linger too long, or you may hold yourself back from meaningful progress.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Emotions feel intense, though dwelling on what you can’t control isn’t helpful. Someone may exploit your kindness, so protect your boundaries. Rearranging your schedule to spend more time with a loved one brings comfort and clarity, lifting a burden and helping you redefine your future direction.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
This is a memorable week as someone close finally understands your long-term aims. Promising business opportunities await, yet first you must address a lingering workplace conflict. By clearing unresolved issues, you also resolve a problem carried over from last month, creating space for progress.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Romance brightens as admirers show interest, but ask yourself whether the emotional cost is worth it. True love shouldn’t add stress. At work, you wrongly feel overlooked. A talk with your boss reveals how much they rely on you, boosting confidence and restoring motivation.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
An older relative pushes outdated expectations, but pleasing them won’t bring fulfilment. Follow your own principles and accept that temporary tension is better than pretending. Over time their attitude softens, and you’ll feel stronger for having stayed true to yourself throughout the process.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You now have options—and financial breathing room—which feels refreshing after recent struggles. New horizons appear, so stay alert to subtle opportunities. In business, steady progress works better than rushing. Trust your intuition, as its sharp nudges will guide you toward smarter, more rewarding decisions.
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