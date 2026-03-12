Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Mars and Jupiter push long-delayed plans forward, bringing a surprising funding offer. Use this momentum wisely and address any relationship tension you’ve been avoiding. Honest discussion now opens the way to smoother understanding and a far stronger emotional connection.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Your long-term vision feels clearer, but turning dreams into reality demands attention to detail. Don’t shy away from emotionally charged conversations. Ask questions and share your thoughts. Understanding grows when you engage fully rather than avoiding issues that require clarity and truthful discussion.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You’re ready to shine socially, yet prefer keeping certain plans private for now. Others don’t see the full picture and you’re not ready to reveal everything, especially to an older relative or colleague. Keeping a little mystery protects your ideas until the timing feels right.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Vague plans can quickly become messy, so seek clearer boundaries before proceeding. Fix issues early rather than waiting for things to unravel. Observing others helps you prevent mistakes. Evenings are perfect for retreat, meditation and restoring calm after a mentally demanding few days.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Someone may provoke you into competition, but you simply aren’t interested. Be clear about your intentions and focus on changes you truly want. Reflection on your commitments and relationships strengthens your intuition, guiding you toward choices that support genuine progress and emotional balance.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
A savings plan offers the security you crave. If considering major purchases, explore options without rushing. Adjusting your budget slightly may help you afford more than expected. Building financial stability now strengthens long-term confidence and sets the foundation for practical, steady progress.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Assuming someone understands your intentions could cause trouble, so communicate clearly. Balancing imagination with practical sense takes effort, but awareness keeps you grounded. A friend or partner’s analytical advice proves valuable, helping you make wise decisions and choose the most effective course forward.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Exercise and physical activity help dispel lingering guilt or overwhelm. Staring at long task lists only heightens pressure, yet you’re doing better than you think. Don’t feel chained to commitments—allow yourself breathing space. Let go of unrealistic expectations and prioritise emotional steadiness.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Family changes prompt a rethink of routines and responsibilities. Redistribute tasks fairly if someone is struggling. Considering a move? Explore listings or visit show homes. Progress begins the moment you take that first initiative and picture the lifestyle you now want.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Work pressures rise just as you crave more homelife balance. Neither your boss nor your household fully understands your dilemma. Still, you’re determined to create harmony between responsibilities and personal needs. A gradual, patient approach helps you restore the equilibrium you need most.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Unpredictable energy shakes up your plans, so flow with it rather than resist. Structured agendas may crumble, but adaptability ensures smoother days. Let spontaneity guide you and avoid frustration by staying flexible—this mindset keeps you centred even when the week turns erratic.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You’re drawn to new money-making ideas, but inspiration alone won’t guarantee success. Someone close may challenge your plans, offering a chance to refine them. With thoughtful adjustments, your ideas become stronger. Pause before making commitments and ensure practicality supports your dreams.
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