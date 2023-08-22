Totnes was treated to a sunny Summer Fair last week with traditional fairground rides, a Victorian magician called Sir Foxley, music, games and crafts.
Most of the fun was free, including the magician, making pom-pom bees, puppet shows and face painting.
The crowds were also entertained by local band Mildly Quiet – a group of 16-year-olds from Totnes whose musical talents have been nurtured at Totnes’ Jamming Station.
The event was billed as “a great day out for everyone”, with entertainment, shopping, street food and live music.
A traditional fairground organ performed tunes as Sir Foxley, a Victorian magician, took his audiences on a mystical journey on his penny farthing.
Jo Macaskie, of Miss Ivy Events, said: “Visitors were able to kick back in the sunshine, make some great memories, snack on delicious food, listen to superb live music and generally have a chilled-out time”.
Totnes Mayor Emily Price added: “I’m so pleased Totnes Town Council could bring all the fun of a summer fair to Totnes this summer holiday.
“We know keeping the kids entertained in the holidays isn’t cheap, so it was a real pleasure to be able to reassure parents and carers that we had lots of free fun on offer for all the family, including crafting pom-pom bees, enjoying the puppet shows and being entertained by live music from some of our best young local talent.
“It was a great day out at the fair in the heart of Totnes.”