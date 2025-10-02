TORQUAY’S Princess Theatre is already gearing up for its festive pantomime hinting at a spectacular production this season, writes Neil Edwards
But before the Christmas ads even hit the screens, my daughter Iris and I caught up with star Emma Barton, best known as EastEnders' Honey Mitchell, who is trading Albert Square’s market for the magic of the stage in Sleeping Beauty.
Emma is adding her star power to this high-energy, family-friendly show, and she couldn’t be more enthusiastic. "Oh, it’s such a joy," she beamed. “One of my very first jobs was in panto with Jordan Productions. It's a real full-circle moment. Honestly, Christmas isn’t Christmas without panto.”
After years of balancing screen roles with theatre, Emma is relishing the return to live performance. She praises the festive atmosphere, saying, “Christmas audiences are the best. They’re already buzzing, the kids are shouting, everyone’s excited. The energy is amazing. I can’t wait to get started.”
Torquay also feels like a homecoming for the actress.
"I did Chicago here back in 2009, but my nan was from Paignton, I’ve got cousins in Newton Abbot, and we always came here on holiday when I was little. It’s really special to come back, and my family are thrilled — they’ll definitely be in the audience.”
While pantomime is familiar ground, this year presents a significant twist: stepping into the role of the villain.
“My very first job was as a principal boy — but this is my first time as a baddie," she explained. "Everyone says I’ll love it, I suppose I’ll have to get used to being booed. Ask me next year whether I prefer cheers or boos!”
With her background in musical theatre, we asked if she had a favourite number she'd love to sneak into the show. She laughed, acknowledging the need for both traditional tunes and modern songs kids know from TikTok. "But a classic like 'We Go Together' from Grease would be brilliant — everyone knows it, it’s fun, and you’d have the whole audience on their feet.”
Beyond the glitter and gags, Emma, a proud supporter of the Down Syndrome Association, sees panto as vital to theatre culture and bringing families together. "For so many kids, panto is their first theatre experience," she explained.
"The lights, the music, shouting at the stage — it gives them that theatre bug. That’s what happened to me."I recalls my first panto experience, where I was "fuming" because my brother got picked to go on stage and I didn't, but look at me now — I’ve definitely had the last laugh.”
Rehearsals begin at the end of November, marking a quick turnaround, which is part of the excitement.
"For two and a half hours, you forget about real life and just have fun. And I think that’s exactly what we all need this Christmas."
With her family set to cheer (or boo) her on, Emma is poised to deliver an unforgettable festive performance.
Sleeping Beauty runs from December 12 to January 3. For ticket details see www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay
