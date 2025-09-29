GRAMMY nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims has today (Monday) announced a run of outdoor shows and festivals across the UK and Ireland for summer 2026 including a date at Powderham Castle next summer.
The international chart-topper will head to TK Maxx presents Live at Powderham on Thursday, June 25 as the latest headline artist announced for the live music event.
Joined by his band Freak Freely, Swims will be supported by breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith and New Zealand-Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei.
TK Maxx presents Live At Powderham is organised by Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor, known for curating world-class events in unique locations. Already announced for the 2026 event is two headlining shows from Lewis Capaldi on June 27 and 28.
Live Nation promoter Oli Mason said: “We're delighted to be bringing these fantastic international artists to the region, and the addition of Teddy to the line-up for Live At Powderham 2026 is massive!
“His last UK arena tour sold out in minutes, so we're expecting demand to be very high for what will be an incredible show!
“With our new vision for the site, improved transport options, and an enhanced fan experience in 2026, we just cannot wait to welcome our artists and our audiences to Devon.”
O2 customers and artist pre-sale begins at 10am on Wednesday, with tickets on general sale from 10am on Friday, October 3. Visit teddyswims.com, liveatpowderham.com and ticketmaster.co.uk for more information.
