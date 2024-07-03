It was the perfect summer evening to enjoy the first of what is a string of big productions that will feature at the newly and impressively refurbished Princess Theatre in Torquay, writes Neil Edwards.
An Officer and a Gentleman the musical took to the stage, offering a familiar story with a hefty dose of 80s nostalgia.
Based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, the heart of the show lies in the love story between a budding officer in the US Navy, Zack Mayo (Mayonnaise) and factory worker Paula Pokrifki, convincingly played by Luke Baker and Georgia Lennon.
Their journey is a sweet love story full of ups and downs, alongside a second underlying love story of Sid Worley - (Chris Bergstein impressively stepping in) and his factory beau Lynette (Sinead Long).
Some may find the gender politics of the story a bit outdated. The portrayal of the female characters can feel a tad one-dimensional, as their main goal is seemingly to snag an officer. But this was reminiscent of the 80’s attitude that thankfully has now changed for the better.
The production shines in its technical aspects. The set cleverly transforms from a military base to the local bar, with energetic fight scenes, neon signs and clever lighting to heighten the drama.
The talented cast perform powerful vocals that cleverly bring the 80s soundtrack to life and you'll find yourself wanting to sing along to classic hits like "Up Where We Belong" and "Living on a Prayer."
If you're looking for a feel-good escape with classic romance and a heavy dose of 80s nostalgia, "An Officer and a Gentleman" delivers. The music is infectious, the cast is captivating, and the iconic ending will leave you smiling - which in my opinion is exactly how theatre should be.
A perfect start to a stunning summer of entertainment at the theatre!. An Officer and a Gentleman is running at the Princess until Saturday.