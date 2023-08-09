The highlight of the afternoon was the now ‘World Famous’ Duck Race, which saw a large crowd gather around the Boat Float to watch around 1,000 plastic ducks being thrown into the water. It was the grand finale to a fun day with a variety of attractions including a Splat the Rat game run by Dartmouth Sea Cadets, a tombola, music and stalls run by the Inner Wheel Club of Dartmouth and Children’s Hospice South West. Refreshments and snacks were served in the tea hut and there was a barbecue as well as a grand draw.Top award for pluckiness went to Rotarian Keith Barker, who despite nursing a knee injury and carrying a crutch, sportingly donned a yellow bird costume and affectionately earned the name ‘lame duck’.