Dartington Trust is collaborating with Byline, champion of independent journalism, to bring an exciting new festival to Devon from July 14 to 16.
The three day event in July promises to be a weekend of ideas, food, dancing and imagining how we can change the world for the better.
Aiming to create a festival building on Byline’s previous events in Sussex and the radical history of Dartington Estate, the event will ask ‘is this another 1945 moment?’
The festival will convene leading thinkers, writers, commentators, journalists, politicians and performers including Bonnie Greer, Lord Adebowale, Dawn Butler MP, Peter Oborne, Carol Cadwalladr, Anthony Barnett, John Sweeney, Hardeep Matharu, Otto English and Peter Jukes.
In the spirit of Clement Attlee’s 1945 manifesto, written at Dartington Hall, and the tradition of Byline Festival – which champions changing the world - the event will dare to think of a better future.
Touted as a festival for all the senses, the event will include music, comedy, literature, culture, films along with plenty of time to soak up the beautiful atmosphere of the medieval estate and enjoy a wide range of food and drink.
Stephen Colegrave, Byline co-founder said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Dartington Trust where the 1945 manifesto created the modern welfare state at a time when its future seems so in doubt. We see this as the first of many inspiring festivals.”
Byline Festival started in 2017 and has attracted leading performers including Pussy Riot and the Feeling, comedians Alexei Sayle and John Cleese, poets Lemn Sissay and Salena Godden as well as many speakers including June Sarpong, Bonnie Greer and Carole Cadwalladr.
It is part of the Byline family which includes the daily news site and monthly newspaper, Byline Times, Byline TV and Byline Books.
Alan Boldon, Dartington Trust chief executive, added: “I am so excited about the partnership with Byline, both organisations are committed to nurturing dialogue and debate to unearth vital ideas that can bring light to help us navigate the many crises we face”.
Dartington’s creative director, Emily Hoare, said: “Working in partnership with creative colleagues like this enables us to open up our programme to new audiences, and welcome new people to Dartington which is something to celebrate.”
Publishing company Unbound is also part of the event, helping to create a literary festival vibe alongside leading authors including Tom Cox, Patrick McCabe, Jackie Morris, Martin Shaw, Jay Griffiths, Alice Jolly and Tim O’ Grady. Comedian Rosie Holt will present the Bad Press Awards and TV presenters, Marina Purkiss and Jemma Forte will perform their podcast The Trawl, live on stage.
