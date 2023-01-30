FAMOUS South Hams actor, Cosmo Jarvis, is starring alongside Robert De Niro in the new gangster drama ‘Wise Guys.’
The Bafta-nominated 31-year-old has joined the now-shooting film about two rival crime families, written by Nicholas Pileggi who authored the book that was the basis for ‘Goodfellas.’
Jarvis, best known for his roles in features including Lady Macbeth, Calm With Horses and more recently Persuasion alongside Dakota Johnson, was born in the USA but moved to Totnes as a young boy and studied at King Edward VI Community College and Ivybridge Community College.
He has now joined the cast of Wise Guys, the upcoming mobster drama from Barry Levinson and starting Robert De Niro.
The Warner Bros. film, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and now shooting at Cincinnati, Ohio, sees De Niro play opposite himself as he takes on the dual roles of Italian American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who ran their respective families during the 20th century.
In 1957, Genovese tried — and failed — to assassinate Costello, who was ultimately injured and attempted to retire from the mafia.
Casting Director Ellen Chenoweth told CastingNetowrks.com: “We also cast another guy named Cosmo Jarvis, who I think is a real rising star. I can’t take credit for Cosmo because he’s already been discovered, but I’m excited for him, and this is a different kind of role for him.”
De Niro reunites with Levinson after working on several projects together, most notably Wag the Dog and Sleeper.
Nicholas Pileggi — who authored Wiseguy, the 1985 book that was the basis for the 1990 De Niro-Martin Scorsese crime classic, Goodfellas — wrote the script.
Jarvis, who was nominated at the British Independent Film Awards for both Lady Macbeth and Calm With Horses, appeared in the last episode of Peaky Blinders Season Five in 2019.